Plan to move Higher Ground to Burlington moves forward

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont music venue Higher Ground’s move to Burlington’s South End is moving forward.

In a joint statement, Burton and Higher Ground said last week the Vermont Environmental Division confirmed approval of Higher Ground’s zoning and Act 250 permits to move to the Burton campus.

And they say the approval underscores that they have addressed concerns by some opponents of the project, mostly neighbors who were concerned about noise and traffic impacts on Queen City Park Road.

Leadership in both companies say they’re thrilled.

In a joint statement, Justin Worthley of Burton and Alex Crothers of Higher Ground, said, in part: “The Higher Ground and Burton teams are thrilled to express their excitement about reaching this important milestone. Higher Ground and Burton look forward to bringing the incredible benefits of this project to the South End Arts community as well as the great Northern Vermont region.”

Higher Ground is currently located in South Burlington.

