Police searching for suspects in Putney armed robbery
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery at a Putney gas station.
It happened at the Exit 4 Sunoco just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police say two men walked into the store with a gun, demanded money and stole other items.
One of the suspects had a cast or bandage on their left hand and wrist.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online.
