Police searching for suspects in Putney armed robbery

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery at a Putney gas station.

It happened at the Exit 4 Sunoco just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say two men walked into the store with a gun, demanded money and stole other items.

One of the suspects had a cast or bandage on their left hand and wrist.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online.

