Rutland man accused of threatening store clerk with gun
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have arrested a man who they say threatened staff at a Rutland store with a gun.
It happened at Mama T’s Country Kitchen at around noon on Sunday.
Police say Kenneth Dupuy, 31, of Rutland, had been refused a cigar wrap purchase by the store clerk and he began threatening staff and a customer with his firearm.
Dupuy was arrested for aggravated assault and was being held without bail.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.