Rutland man accused of threatening store clerk with gun

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have arrested a man who they say threatened staff at a Rutland store with a gun.

It happened at Mama T’s Country Kitchen at around noon on Sunday.

Police say Kenneth Dupuy, 31, of Rutland, had been refused a cigar wrap purchase by the store clerk and he began threatening staff and a customer with his firearm.

Dupuy was arrested for aggravated assault and was being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.