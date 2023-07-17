Advertise With Us
Rutland man accused of threatening store clerk with gun

Kenneth Dupuy
Kenneth Dupuy(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have arrested a man who they say threatened staff at a Rutland store with a gun.

It happened at Mama T’s Country Kitchen at around noon on Sunday.

Police say Kenneth Dupuy, 31, of Rutland, had been refused a cigar wrap purchase by the store clerk and he began threatening staff and a customer with his firearm.

Dupuy was arrested for aggravated assault and was being held without bail.

