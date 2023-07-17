Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours Vt. flooding hotspots

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation will be in Vermont to tour the destruction left by the recent flooding.

From 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday, Secretary Pete Buttigieg will join Governor Phil Scott and other state leaders on a tour of damaged sites. That includes the Inn by the River in Hardwick and the Hardwick Rail Trail Bridge.

