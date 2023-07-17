Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation

Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.(MGN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Surgeons at a hospital in Israel performed a life-saving procedure on a 12-year-old boy in which they reattached his head to his neck after he suffered an internal decapitation in an accident.

The Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem made a post on Instagram along with a picture showing 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan and doctors Ohad Einav and Ziv Asa on July 9.

The medical center said the operation to reattach Suleiman’s head after he was hit by a car while riding his bike was “extremely rare and complex.”

After the accident, Suleiman was airlifted to the medical center’s trauma unit, where doctors determined the ligaments holding the posterior base of his skull were severed from the top vertebrae of his spine. The condition is commonly known as internal or orthopedic decapitation.

The medical center said this type of injury is rare in adults and even more so in children.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dugway Road in Richmond
Vermont State Police recover body of missing woman
Colchester Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found floating in Lake...
Human remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Ripton home destroyed by mudslide Friday night.
Ripton home destroyed, dozen others evacuated following mudslide
Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to break through a wall and steal an ATM out...
Destructive thieves use excavator to reach ATM inside store
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Latest News

Vermont woman shares frightening story of getting caught in landslide
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Floods wash away children, scorching heat envelopes the West as wildfire smoke overtakes northern US
Assessing the damage: Buttigieg gets a firsthand look at Vt. flood damage
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex...
Arrest in Gilgo Beach killings isn’t end of investigation, police say. Other deaths remain unsolved