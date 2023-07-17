Advertise With Us
Vermont Green rolls to win in season finale

By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Green FC sent the 2023 season out in style on Sunday night, rolling to a 6-1 win over Boston City FC in front of a sold out crowd at Virtue Field. The victory was VGFC’s tenth of the season.

Kickoff was delayed about 45 minutes, but the Green made it worth the wait. Six different players tallied for Vermont, including Nacho Lerech, who tied the club record with his eighth goal of the season.

Though the club failed to qualify for the USL2 playoffs, it was still a great way to cap the 2023 campaign.

“For the fans to stay out here was pretty special,” said head coach Adam Pfeifer. “I was in the locker room kinda worried that my players were gonna miss out on a special opportunity to say goodbye to these fans. And to be able to enjoy just another night here at Virtue, I’m just so appreciative that everybody did stay out. It was really impressive and very Vermont of us to not worry about the weather and just get out and get after it. So from that standpoint, yeah, it was fantastic.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

