Vermont woman shares frightening story of getting caught in landslide

RIPTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The recent heavy rains and flooding have left the soggy ground prone to landslides. State environmental conservation officials say they’re difficult to predict and extremely dangerous.

A Vermont woman who got caught in one says she’s lucky to be alive.

For Amber and Chris Poploski, Route 25 in Ripton was home. That was until an unexpected landslide changed everything. Now, their house is pushed nearly 20 feet from the foundation.

Amber, who was home at the time, made a narrow escape.

“It happened so fast,” she said.

As she was packing to evacuate from floodwaters, Amber Poploski found herself in a different kind of danger.

“My dog started barking so I grabbed a flashlight and went outside,” she recounted.

It was then she saw the trees snapping and the ground ahead of her moving toward her house.

“I’d gotten knocked down by something, I don’t know what it was. I could feel it going up my back and I thought if it got to my shoulders, I’m dead,” Poploski said.

Luckily, she got away with just some bruises and a sprained ankle.

At the same time, Ripton Fire Chief Chris Pike was approaching the house with his son, evacuating people around the rising Middlebury River.

“At one point, one of us yelled landslide and we ran back to the truck. I started to pull the door shut. Then the door got stuck because the debris field pushing the pickup truck in the driveway rammed into our door,” the chief said.

Pike says everything after was a bit of a blur. He’s just glad no people or their pets were injured.

“We heard the crack of that tree, then after that, I don’t really remember the sounds until I heard the hissing of the propane tanks. We just got out of the truck and ran,” Pike said.

He says state officials evaluated the scene and surrounding hillside. The only area they say they expect to see future problems is on the remaining hillside behind the Poplaskis’ home.

Selectboard Chair Laurie Cox says this has never happened here before and the unpredictability of slides is a concern.

“Many people have hillsides behind their homes and the ground is so saturated now that sometimes it doesn’t take a lot to dislodge it,” Cox said.

As for the Poplaskis, they’re staying with friends until they can get back on their feet.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot to think about. It’s a lot to try to put the pieces together on what to do and I’m really just trying to find a home for my kids and my dogs... And thinking about how much my life has totally changed,” Amber Poploski said.

DEC officials say if you see signs of a landslide or one actively happening near buildings, call 911.

