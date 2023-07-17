Vermonters open their hearts and wallets to help flood victims

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people in our region are lending a hand with flooding cleanup efforts or opening their wallets to help flood victims.

The Vermont Community Foundation set up the VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund 2023.

Nearly $2 million has been raised so far, including more than $430,000 from the Do Good Fest that WCAX helped with this weekend. The money will go to organizations helping homes, businesses, farms and communities dealing with the catastrophic flooding.

“We’re getting money out the door this week. And will go out in waves as we build a broad understanding of who’s doing what where and which communities have been affected,” said Dan Smith of the Vermont Community Foundation.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full conversation with Dan Smith.

We should mention that if the Do Good Fest fundraiser hits $500,000 in donations, National Life-- which hosted the event-- will match it with another $500,000.

You can still donate! Click here to donate at DoGoodFest.com.

On Monday night, three-time Grammy nominee and Vermont rocker Grace Potter will host a livestream flood relief fundraiser at 8:30 p.m. on her YouTube channel.

All proceeds from that will also benefit the Vermont Community Foundation’s VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund 2023.

Click here to tune into Grace Potter’s livestream fundraiser.

