Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. man arrested on charges he made child sexual abuse materials

A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to charges he possessed and made child sexual abuse...
A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to charges he possessed and made child sexual abuse material. - File photo(WRDW/WAGT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to charges he possessed and made child sexual abuse material.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office says Andrew Barrows, 22, of Colchester, was arraigned Friday on nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one felony count of using a child in a sexual performance and one misdemeanor count of voyeurism.

Barrows was arrested after a tip and investigation by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Barrows was released on conditions to not contact minors or use the internet. He is under the supervision of a responsible adult.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dugway Road in Richmond
Vermont State Police recover body of missing woman
Colchester Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found floating in Lake...
Human remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Ripton home destroyed by mudslide Friday night.
Ripton home destroyed, dozen others evacuated following mudslide
Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to break through a wall and steal an ATM out...
Destructive thieves use excavator to reach ATM inside store
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Latest News

Rutland City Police Ofc. Jessica Ebbighausen.
Vermonters pay respects to fallen Rutland City Police officer
Police are working to identify the skeletal remains found near the shore of Lake Champlain this...
Death of person found in Lake Champlain not considered suspicious, police say
Northern New York woman killed in Champlain crash
Crews are working around the clock on a temporary fix to stop a sewage leak into the Winooski...
Crews working around the clock to stop sewage leak into Winoosk River