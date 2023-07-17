Vt. man arrested on charges he made child sexual abuse materials

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to charges he possessed and made child sexual abuse material.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office says Andrew Barrows, 22, of Colchester, was arraigned Friday on nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, one felony count of using a child in a sexual performance and one misdemeanor count of voyeurism.

Barrows was arrested after a tip and investigation by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Barrows was released on conditions to not contact minors or use the internet. He is under the supervision of a responsible adult.

