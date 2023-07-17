VTrans works on reopening flooded Vt. roads

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several roads remain closed in Vermont this morning, but VTrans crews have worked to reopen dozens of state roads.

They say more than 80 state roads have reopened and more than 200 bridges have been inspected.

Rail lines throughout the state were also damaged by the rain and flooding. Crews report reopening nearly 60 miles of rail lines, although nearly 65 remain closed.

The Amtrak Ethan Allen Express and Vermonter stopped running earlier this week. While the Ethan Allen is running again, there’s no word yet on when the Vermonter will be back in service.

You’re encouraged to check 5-1-1 for the latest on road closures.

