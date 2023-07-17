Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

VTrans works on reopening flooded Vt. roads

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Several roads remain closed in Vermont this morning, but VTrans crews have worked to reopen dozens of state roads.

They say more than 80 state roads have reopened and more than 200 bridges have been inspected.

Rail lines throughout the state were also damaged by the rain and flooding. Crews report reopening nearly 60 miles of rail lines, although nearly 65 remain closed.

The Amtrak Ethan Allen Express and Vermonter stopped running earlier this week. While the Ethan Allen is running again, there’s no word yet on when the Vermonter will be back in service.

You’re encouraged to check 5-1-1 for the latest on road closures.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dugway Road in Richmond
Vermont State Police recover body of missing woman
Ripton home destroyed by mudslide Friday night.
Ripton home destroyed, dozen others evacuated following mudslide
Humans remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Humans remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Residents encouraged to clear storm drains ahead of incoming storms.
National Weather Service urges preparations for more rainfall Sunday
Montpelier
Montpelier market helps support food producers

Latest News

Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, of Ira
Funeral for Rutland City officer to be held at Castleton campus
Funeral for Rutland City officer to be held at Castleton campus
FILE
Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours Vt. flooding hotspots
Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours Vt. flooding hotspots