WATCH LIVE: Governor to update Vermonters on flooding resources

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and his team will brief Vermonters on Monday on flooding resources that are available.

The news briefing is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The state plans to have a website up later on Monday with a Vermont Flood Resources Guide, and the governor and his team will provide more information on that and the help Vermonters can get.

Later on Monday, the governor will join U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to tour the destruction left behind in Vermont after the recent flooding.

