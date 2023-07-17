BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a quiet day, thankfully, with partly sunny skies. On the other hand, smoke from the wildfires in Canada will be making a comeback, with air quality issues today and tonight. Overall, it will be a nice day with highs in the 80s.

Tuesday will be yet another active day, though we’re not expecting a major storm system. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Though not everyone will get rain, some locations could see up to an inch of rain in any downpours. Small hail is also possible. With that, we’ll have to watch for localized flash flooding.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry (2 days in a row!), but showers are likely Friday, along with the chance for thunderstorms. Flooding isn’t out of the question that day. At this point, the weekend is looking pretty quiet, except for the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms on Saturday.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on any flooding, and remember to never cross any flooded roads.

