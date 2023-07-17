Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today has been a quiet and dry day. On the other hand, smoke from the wildfires in Canada will be making a comeback, with air quality issues into tonight and early Tuesday morning. Overall, it will be a nice day with highs in the 80s.

Tuesday will be yet another active day, though we’re not expecting a major storm system. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Though not everyone will get rain, some locations could see up to an inch of rain in any downpours. Small hail is also possible. With that, we’ll have to watch for localized flash flooding.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry (2 days in a row!), but showers are likely Friday, along with the chance for thunderstorms. Flooding isn’t out of the question that day. At this point, the weekend is looking pretty quiet, except for the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms on Saturday.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on any flooding, and remember to never cross any flooded roads.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dugway Road in Richmond
Vermont State Police recover body of missing woman
Colchester Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found floating in Lake...
Human remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Ripton home destroyed by mudslide Friday night.
Ripton home destroyed, dozen others evacuated following mudslide
Residents encouraged to clear storm drains ahead of incoming storms.
National Weather Service urges preparations for more rainfall Sunday
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is set to be the longest rail trail in New England, but now it’s...
Setback for the opening of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

Latest News

Afternoon Weather Webcast
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast