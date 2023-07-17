Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some flooding is still occurring in the Northeast Kingdom this morning due to yesterday evening’s thunderstorms, so use extreme caution if you’re traveling, and make sure to obey all road closure signs. Today will be a dry day, thankfully, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll have some ups and downs during the week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday. It doesn’t look too significant, but at this point, even modest amounts of rain can increase the likelihood of flooding. We’ll keep an eye on it. Wednesday and Thursday are looking quiet, except for a few possible thunderstorms on Thursday. There is a better chance for showers on Friday, then just a few for Saturday. It will be beneficial to have those few dry days this week.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dugway Road in Richmond
Vermont State Police recover body of missing woman
Ripton home destroyed by mudslide Friday night.
Ripton home destroyed, dozen others evacuated following mudslide
Residents encouraged to clear storm drains ahead of incoming storms.
National Weather Service urges preparations for more rainfall Sunday
Humans remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Humans remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Montpelier
Montpelier market helps support food producers

Latest News

WX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WX
WCAX Sunday Evening Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast