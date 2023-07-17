BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some flooding is still occurring in the Northeast Kingdom this morning due to yesterday evening’s thunderstorms, so use extreme caution if you’re traveling, and make sure to obey all road closure signs. Today will be a dry day, thankfully, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We’ll have some ups and downs during the week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday. It doesn’t look too significant, but at this point, even modest amounts of rain can increase the likelihood of flooding. We’ll keep an eye on it. Wednesday and Thursday are looking quiet, except for a few possible thunderstorms on Thursday. There is a better chance for showers on Friday, then just a few for Saturday. It will be beneficial to have those few dry days this week.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.