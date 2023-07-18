2 women injured in Tupper Lake UTV crash

TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two women were hospitalized -- one in critical condition -- following a UTV crash in Tupper Lake Saturday.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. near Pitchfork Pond Road. The New York State Police say Rachel Laflair, 38, of Tupper Lake, was riding on an unmarked road when she struck an embankment, causing the UTV to roll on its side.

Laflair was taken to the UVM Medical Center and was reported in critical condition. Her passenger, Nikki Mondat, 47, was being treated at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake for injuries to her chest and hip.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

