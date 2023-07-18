Donate
24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with gang indicted for CARES Act fraud, prosecutor says

U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced an indictment related to CARES Act fraud on Tuesday in...
U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced an indictment related to CARES Act fraud on Tuesday in Shreveport, Louisiana.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the unsealing of an indictment related to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act fraud involving a Shreveport gang on Tuesday

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was created to help business owners suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Brown said individuals and groups reportedly collaborated and used false information to complete paperwork to get the funds and purchase firearms.

He said they were able to receive anywhere from $20,000 to $200,000.

“There’s no secret that the Shreveport community is suffering from a violent crime epidemic,” said Brown.

He said 23 of 24 people who are part of or closely affiliated with the gang SOD were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The prosecution is under way for those individuals.

The 24th person, Rodriguez Henry, is currently considered a fugitive.

They could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and up to a fine of $25,000.

“We will use all of the tools on our tool belt to help make our community safer,” said Brown.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

