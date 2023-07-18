Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Americans increase spending modestly in June as inflation eases and job market remains strong

Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month,...
Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.(mgn)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending modestly last month as inflation eased in many areas and the job market remains remarkably strong.

Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

Excluding autos and gas, sales rose a modest 0.3%,

Sales at grocery stores fell 0.7%, while business at clothing stores rose 0.6%. At restaurants, sales rose 0.1%

The uptick in sales follows an increase in May that pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising prices. Yet spending has been volatile this year after surging nearly 3% in January. Sales tumbled in February and March before recovering in April and May.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found floating in Lake...
Human remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to break through a wall and steal an ATM out...
Destructive thieves use excavator to reach ATM inside store
Flanked by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal lawmakers, U.S. Transportation...
Assessing the damage: Buttigieg gets a firsthand look at Vt. flood damage
Police are working to identify the skeletal remains found near the shore of Lake Champlain this...
Death of person found in Lake Champlain not considered suspicious, police say

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is toying with the idea of running for president next year.
Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s considering third-party bid for president
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest,...
Romanian court rules to keep Andrew Tate under house arrest as human trafficking case continues
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s history of conspiracy theories
The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por...
At least 27 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico