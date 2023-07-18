Donate
Authorities searching for missing Windham County man

Makana Sakamoto
Makana Sakamoto(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BROOKLINE, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are searching for a missing Windham County man.

The Vermont State Police say Makana Sakamoto, 25, of Brookline walked away from his home Parker Road home around 10 a.m. Monday and has not been seen since.

They say Sakamoto often goes for walks but typically returns. Sakamoto is approximately 5′10″ tall and weighs approximately 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and boots.

Police say he responds better to gentle, guiding directives.

If located, contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

