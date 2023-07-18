Cabot community rallies to rebuild a bridge

CABOT, Vt. (WCAX) - Last week’s floods stranded dozens of Vermonters, and some in Cabot are only now able to get back into their homes thanks to a helping hand from the community.

Jonah Bourne is one of the many community members helping to rebuild a bridge in Cabot after his farm -- and five other families on Menard Road -- were stranded for more than a week.

“Haven’t been able to drive to our farm for now, since Monday night. So, we have had a lot of logistical challenges trying to get people in and out. I am so impressed and pleased how quickly everybody got this bridge going together,” Bourne said.

The heavy rain destroyed culverts, creating a 17-foot hole in their road. In an effort to help the families get off the hill, the state provided bridge parts to the town as a temporary fix. Community members and construction crews rallied to get it installed.

Sidney Griggs, the town’s road foreman, says he’s never seen damage quite like this. “I feel terrible because, you know, people are trapped. I mean, they can get out but it’s not ideal. All of their vehicles are over at their house. So, I can’t imagine trying to get to work,” he said.

The crew has been working for the last couple of days to assemble the bridge. Selectboard member Michael Hogan says the path to recovery will be a long one but that Cabot residents have been working hard to repair their little town. “That’s a real, I think, great story for Cabot -- of people working together. We have a volunteer system in town. People are helping each other. It’s a great atmosphere in the midst of a terrible flood,” he said.

Bourne says despite the hardships, there is still light at the end of the bridge. “You get to work together and make connections. I feel really privileged to be a part of it. Someone said to me yesterday, ‘If you’re going to have a disaster, have a disaster in Vermont,’” he said.

Officials say that the bridge should be open by Wednesday morning. They don’t know how long this temporary fix will be here for, but at least the families on the hill won’t be stranded anymore.

