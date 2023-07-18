Advertise With Us
Expert advice on how to protect water wildlife after floods

By Lucy Caile
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - In the wake of recent flooding, you may have see more dead fish floating around rivers and streams, or washing up on the shores of Lake Champlain.

“Flooding is not a good thing for fish, so we do see massive decline in fish populations following a storm,” William Eldridge from Vermont Fish and Wildlife said.

Eldridge said fish have adapted to flooding over time.

When the flow of a river intensifies, they will hide behind rocks or seek shelter in calmer flood plains.

But storms like what the state just experienced are too intense for some fish to survive.

“Some of your smaller fish, your weaker swimmers are the ones that are impacted first, and it’s the adults, the bigger fish that are able to swim against that current,” Eldridge said.

Beyond aquatic wildlife, water-dwelling rodents - like beavers and muskrats - suffer, too.

“It really can change what the bottom character and what the bottom habitat is for species we really care about,” Jeff Schloss from Sea Grant Lake Champlain said. “We also see that to the mammals that inhabit the repairing areas or the shoreline areas.

But experts say leaving debris like rocks, leaves, bushes, trees and branches where they are to help those populations repopulate.

“After Irene, what we found is that in areas where there was bulldozing work, those populations haven’t recovered as quickly and some of them still haven’t recovered,” Eldridge said.

Experts said you can remove boulders if they’re hazard.

They note flooding was good timing for some fish like trout because they usually reproduce in the fall, so those eggs would not have been swept away yet.

They also add that since most of the animals are not endangered, they will recover as well.

