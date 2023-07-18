Flood contractors descend on central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Along with the thousands of volunteers helping area businesses and homeowners clean up from flooding, an army of professional disaster contractors from across the country have descended on central Vermont. But their services -- and aggressive salesmanship -- can raise questions for some businesses and nonprofits on a shoestring.

Amy Pitton is the minister at Bethany Church in Montpelier, one of several churches that flooded last week. She says numerous contractors from out of state have approached her asking if she had insurance and quoting up to $200,000 for the repairs. Other church leaders we spoke to said some quotes ranged over a million.

“A good size handful of business cards from companies that have wanted the business of cleaning out the building. It’s been hard to know who to trust,” Pitton said. Until now, she and many other organizations have depended on hundreds of volunteers to muck out basements and remove soaked flooring and drywall.

Weslae Deselva is managing a crew of over two dozen workers who came in from Massachusetts and Connecticut and are working for the new owners of the Capitol Plaza Hotel. “The boss gives us masks, gloves everything to be more comfortable -- water, fans -- because it’s hot sometimes. This one has been okay but the other one is not good, but we can work there,” Deselva said. He adds disaster cleanup is a boon for businesses.

Officials with the Vermont Attorney General’s Office say they have not received any reports of contractors price gouging or of contractor fraud but they’re encouraging flood victims to reach out if they have concerns.

While remediation workers from across the country flock to Vermont, health experts are urging those less experienced to use caution when cleaning and assume all wet walls contain mold.

“The best thing is to try to get it as dry as you can. But if it turns out you have a problem with mold, if there is somebody in the household who is vulnerable in that way, it might be good to try to get them to sleep in a different room or otherwise avoid that risk,” said Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at the UVM Medical Center.

Back at Bethany Church, Pitton says they went with a local contractor who helped in the flood of 1992. She adds that the volunteer effort has been more than she could ask for. “To put themselves out there just because they wanted to help is amazing, it’s just amazing,” she said.

Pitton says the church was in talks to create a low-barrier shelter for homeless Vermonters leaving hotels but that the flood and subsequent damage has thrown those plans into question.

