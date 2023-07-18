Flood insurance coverage can be complicated

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - As flood victims look to recover from the devastation of last week’s storms, insurance can be a big help in overcoming the financial burden. But what is and isn’t covered can be confusing.

“We didn’t think it was gonna get that bad -- nobody did,” said Jacki McCarty, a Barre resident whose hope was under water last week. She is among many Vermonters picking up the pieces and navigating the process of insurance coverage, which can be overwhelming after an already devastating experience. “So many people are going through trauma. At the same time, they’re trying to repair,” McCarty said.

“Times like these, unfortunately, a lot of times when people are forced to understand their coverages,” said Bob Bartlett, an agent with State Farm in Barre. He says flood insurance protects renters, homeowners, and business owners from damage caused by flooding. It has to be purchased on top of other coverage, as most homeowners’ policies will not cover flood damage. But he says lots of people opt out. “Homeowners insurance does not cover flood insurance or subsurface water. There are other water causes that are covered by insurance. If a pipe burst through in a basement unexpectedly causing flooding, that would be covered,” Bartlett said.

Joellen Calderara lives in Barre and her home took on feet of water and debris. “The force of the water literally threw everything around. And it was everywhere and the depth, the devastation -- we’ll be losing over half of our possessions. I’m so numb from more days of taking possessions that mean the world to me and physically putting them in a dump pile,” Calderara said.

Although she says she had a policy before, she didn’t have flood insurance at the time of the storm. “Our flood insurance had been going up year to year and we were looking at roughly just under $5,000, which is just impossible to maintain,” Calderara said.

But even people with flood insurance aren’t completely in the clear. “It was a big investment. I mean, it’s expensive,” said McCarty, who lives across the street from Calderara. Even though her basement was flooded and had an active flood insurance policy, not everything is covered and many personal possessions will have to be disposed of. But many big-ticket items like electrical, plumbing, and heating systems are. “It’s the one-year anniversary of me having this house. It was the first house that I ever bought. I did not expect this but it was kind of like my grandpa’s voice in my head going, ‘You should have insurance!’ But my hot water heater is completely toast and my furnace is gone.”

Individual assistance through FEMA is available -- which both women are looking into. Meanwhile, insurance experts recommend getting flooded homes as dry as possible to reduce damage -- leading to a higher possibility of your claim being covered.

