Flooding cleanup continues at closed Ethan Allen factory

ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The floodwaters have receded in towns like Barton and Orleans, but repairs are still underway at Ethan Allen, one of the area’s biggest employers.

Northeast Kingdom furniture manufacturer Ethan Allen was among those businesses under water a week ago Tuesday.

“We approximately had between 500 and 600 skids with parts and panels on them, and as you can see, they’re all being thrown out from being under the water,” said the company’s Mike Worth. He says they tried to prepare better than they did for Irene but it wasn’t enough. “We built berms around the boiler in case water comes up, as well as product on the floor. We raised it before the storm came, expecting maybe 10 inches to a foot of water, not four feet.”

Worth says they hope to have the plant running again by next week but it could take a little longer. In the meantime, employees are eligible to collect unemployment.-))

Company CEO Farooq Kathwari says there’s no plan to close the plant or move to a new location. “Good news is all those parts were made in Beecher Falls and they’re already in the process of making them so we can replace,” he said.

The plant is one of the area’s biggest employers with at least 240 workers. Other area businesses impacted by floodwaters included Blanchard Oil, Parsons Corner restaurant, and Curtis-Britch & Bouffard funeral home.

Barton Town Clerk Kristin Atwood says FEMA was in the area Saturday assessing the damage. “We really need more homeowners and businesses to call 211 and file those reports so we can become a declared county for individual assistance and Small Business Administration assistance,” she said.

Ethan Allen’s Kathwari says he isn’t sure about the financial implications of the temporary closure but adds it won’t be anything compared to the pandemic. “It created some issues but we’re talking about a few weeks, not a few months,” he said.

“We’re in the middle of our cleanup process. Our maintenance and associates have done a great job. If it weren’t for them, we’d still be underwater right now,” added Worth.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.