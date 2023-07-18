Flooding closes Woodstock Farmers’ Market, and it’s not the first time

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - The Woodstock Farmers’ Market will be closed for months due to recent flooding. And the damage is an all too familiar sight. Tropical Storm Irene devastated the market more than a decade ago. The recent flooding, while not as high, left a similar mark.

It’s not the kind of work you’d expect to see inside the Woodstock Farmers’ Market. Basically, the entire grocery store needs to be gutted.

“It’s triage,” said Patrick Crowl of the Woodstock Farmers’ Market. “It’s like being in the ER and you are just handling things in the moment.”

A week ago, the nearby Ottauquechee River jumped its banks and flooded the market.

“All the machinery. Anything that got soiled is pretty much lost,” Crowl said.

Unfortunately, the market experienced similar damage during Irene. While the water back then was five feet high inside the store compared to two feet this time around, the impact is the same.

“You still have to rip everything out, you still have to clean everything, you still have to close,” Crowl said.

“It’s devastating,” said Lisa Holt of Woodstock. “They went through so much with Irene, obviously, they’ve learned from it. But for them to have to go through it again, it’s just heartbreaking.”

Holt has lived in town for 30 years and is a regular at the market.

“They are part of the community and who’s to say now is this going to happen in another 10 to 12 years,” Holt said.

The business has flood insurance but waiting for the dollars to flow is frustrating. And the future of the market at this location is also a point of concern.

“Our Waterbury store is strong, doing great. That was the idea behind the Waterbury store in 2012,” Crowl said. “So, who knows, maybe we spin off a couple of more locations? I don’t know.”

Crowl says right now the priority is getting the store back open.

In the meantime, plans are in the works for a pop-up market on weekends.

