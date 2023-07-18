Advertise With Us
HOPE for HOMES Act begins accepting applications

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - Applications are now being accepted for workforce development grants to create green jobs across the country.

Senator Peter Welch spearheaded the program, which he calls a “win-win-win” for green jobs, homeowners, and the environment.

He says states can take advantage of the workforce program grants that help create green energy jobs, an industry he calls the future.

The grant will help educate and train people in energy efficiency in the hopes of creating a new generation of green energy workers.

HOPE for HOMES Act passed as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act last year.

