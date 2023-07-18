Donate
How flooding, climate change is reshaping natural world around us

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has now faced two so-called 100-year floods in a little over a decade, so it’s clear climate change is impacting the state’s built environment. But how is the natural environment evolving?

Saint Michael’s College Professor Declan McCabe studies the school’s 365-acre Natural Area floodplain, including after being flooded last week.

Darren Perron spoke with McCabe about what he saw and what it means for other areas around the state -- and the world.

