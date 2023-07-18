Donate
Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a search warrant was served at a home in connection to the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

On July 17, police made entry into a home in Henderson. The specific location was not released, and no other details have been made public.

The multi-platinum recording artist was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996. The vehicle he was in had been stopped at a red light in Las Vegas when it happened.

Shot multiple times, the rapper was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died a week later.

Nevada does not have a statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases.

Largely considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time, the six-time Grammy Award nominated Shakur had five No. 1 albums: 1995′s “Me Against the World,” 1996′s “All Eyez on Me,” and three posthumous releases: 1996′s “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory,” which was recorded under the name Makaveli, as well as 2001′s “Until The End of Time” and 2004′s “Loyal to the Game.”

In 2017, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Snoop Dogg. In June of this year, the rapper received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His professional music career only lasted five years, but Tupac secured 21 Billboard Hot 100s, including two top 10 hits: “Dear Mama/Old School” in 1995, and his best-known track, 1996′s “How Do U Want It/California Love” featuring K-Ci and JoJo. The latter spent two weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 from his final studio album and Death Row Records debut, “All Eyez on Me.”

According to Luminate, Tupac has sold 33 million albums (41 million when including track sale and streaming equivalents.) The rapper’s on-demand video and audio streams total 10.1 billion.

He’s also had some museum exhibits that paid homage to his life including the “Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free,” which opened in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

