Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

At least 27 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por...
The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas”, whose main goal is to search for missing people.(Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYNOSA, Mexico (CNN) - The remains of at least 27 bodies have been discovered in clandestine graves in Mexico.

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas”, whose main goal is to search for missing people.

The remains were found across 20 graves within the last four days, Edith González, one of the members of the search group, said. However, she did not disclose more details about what or who led them to the location of the bodies.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General´s Office confirmed to CNN that they are investigating these findings, and working in the area but since it is an active situation they cannot comment on the details of it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found floating in Lake...
Human remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to break through a wall and steal an ATM out...
Destructive thieves use excavator to reach ATM inside store
Flanked by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal lawmakers, U.S. Transportation...
Assessing the damage: Buttigieg gets a firsthand look at Vt. flood damage
Police are working to identify the skeletal remains found near the shore of Lake Champlain this...
Death of person found in Lake Champlain not considered suspicious, police say

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is toying with the idea of running for president next year.
Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s considering third-party bid for president
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest,...
Romanian court rules to keep Andrew Tate under house arrest as human trafficking case continues
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s history of conspiracy theories
Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month,...
Americans increase spending modestly in June as inflation eases and job market remains strong