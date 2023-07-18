Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man arrested in murder of Burlington woman

Burlington Police now say the death of a woman in the city earlier this month was a case of...
Burlington Police now say the death of a woman in the city earlier this month was a case of murder and they have made an arrest. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police now say the death of a woman in the city earlier this month was a case of murder and they have made an arrest.

Police say Claude Mumbere, 29, of Burlington, was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of Kelley Cusson.

Cusson, 31, of Burlington, was found dead in a secluded part of South Champlain Street Park on July 7 at about 10:35 p.m.

Burlington Police say Mumbere was arraigned and charged with second-degree aggravated murder on Tuesday. He was ordered held without bail.

They have not yet released Cusson’s cause of death.

Related Stories:

Police: Burlington woman’s death considered suspicious

Woman’s body found in Burlington Park

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found floating in Lake...
Human remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to break through a wall and steal an ATM out...
Destructive thieves use excavator to reach ATM inside store
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
Police are working to identify the skeletal remains found near the shore of Lake Champlain this...
Death of person found in Lake Champlain not considered suspicious, police say
Flanked by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal lawmakers, U.S. Transportation...
Assessing the damage: Buttigieg gets a firsthand look at Vt. flood damage

Latest News

State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here
Wildlife rehabilitators busy with animals impacted by floods
Authorities searching for missing Windham County man
Montpelier flood debris removal to get underway