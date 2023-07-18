Man arrested in murder of Burlington woman

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police now say the death of a woman in the city earlier this month was a case of murder and they have made an arrest.

Police say Claude Mumbere, 29, of Burlington, was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of Kelley Cusson.

Cusson, 31, of Burlington, was found dead in a secluded part of South Champlain Street Park on July 7 at about 10:35 p.m.

Burlington Police say Mumbere was arraigned and charged with second-degree aggravated murder on Tuesday. He was ordered held without bail.

They have not yet released Cusson’s cause of death.

