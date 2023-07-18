Medical experts share concern over faulty third party car seats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You never know what can happen while driving a car. That’s why keeping your children safe is vital, but not all car seats are created equal.

UVM Medical Center has stumbled upon four fraudulent car seats in recent months, often being noticed in the mother-baby unit by chance. We spoke with one resident nurse who says she has never seen this issue in her 25 years at the hospital until now.

Child passenger safety technicians like Maureen Johnson and Gay Godfrey say they have seen more fraudulent car seats pop up at UVMMC and other hospitals in Vermont and beyond.

“They are mimics of a very high-end car seat. While still costing several hundred dollars, they are several hundred dollars less than the real car seat,” said Johnson.

Online marketplaces and third-party vendors are becoming hot spots for counterfeit car seats, meaning they are not approved by the US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

“They are not designed and tested to any safety standard. So they could fall apart in a crash. They could fail to protect your child,” said Johnson.

So how do you spot a faux car seat? Experts say they should be covered in warning labels with federal-approved codes. There are also tells with the equipment too.

As Godfrey told us, “when you look at a car seat, you look for a chest clip. If you don’t have one, you start thinking, what’s up with the seat?”

The two note that some other countries’ car seats don’t have chest clips, which doesn’t mean it’s unsafe. It could mean it isn’t approved here in the United States.

Other tells your car seat might be counterfeit include the lack of a manual, height and weight requirements, and there could be spelling errors.

Once you have your approved car seats, the experts emphasize the car seats will need to change as your child grows. Common errors they see parents make include not tightening the harness enough and not following the manual.

“I see folks really wanting to add on all of what they think is the safety devices that they need. It’s following the directions and trusting those reputable car seat manufacturers that matters.,” said Godfrey.

The two emphasize that the goal is to keep your child facing backward in the car seat as long as possible, as long as they’re in the weight and height limit of that car seat, for maximum safety.

They add that it’s best practice to get your seat checked by certified child passenger safety techs every time you get a new one for your child. If you think you have a fraudulent seat, you can drop by any of the CPS assistance centers throughout the state.

