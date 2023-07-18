Montpelier flood debris removal to get underway

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Montpelier is asking for cooperation from businesses and residents as the removal of flood debris gets underway this week.

Officials say contractors will soon begin debris removing the mountains of drywall, carpeting, and other debris later this week and it’s expected to last several weeks.

They say contractors will not be entering private property and ask that the piles be placed on the curb. They are also asking that the debris be separated into categories including construction materials, furnishings, clothing, and appliances; vegetative materials and yard waste; hazardous materials; and soil, gravel, and sand.

They also advise that the disposal is only for disaster debris and regular household garbage will not be accepted.

