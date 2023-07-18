Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Montpelier flood debris removal to get underway

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Montpelier is asking for cooperation from businesses and residents as the removal of flood debris gets underway this week.

Officials say contractors will soon begin debris removing the mountains of drywall, carpeting, and other debris later this week and it’s expected to last several weeks.

They say contractors will not be entering private property and ask that the piles be placed on the curb. They are also asking that the debris be separated into categories including construction materials, furnishings, clothing, and appliances; vegetative materials and yard waste; hazardous materials; and soil, gravel, and sand.

They also advise that the disposal is only for disaster debris and regular household garbage will not be accepted.

Related Story:

Mountains of flood garbage destined for landfill

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found floating in Lake...
Human remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to break through a wall and steal an ATM out...
Destructive thieves use excavator to reach ATM inside store
Flanked by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal lawmakers, U.S. Transportation...
Assessing the damage: Buttigieg gets a firsthand look at Vt. flood damage
Police are working to identify the skeletal remains found near the shore of Lake Champlain this...
Death of person found in Lake Champlain not considered suspicious, police say

Latest News

Rutland City Police Ofc. Jessica Ebbighausen
Funeral services held for fallen Vermont police officer
2 women injured in Tupper Lake UTV crash
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Medical experts share concern over faulty third party car seats