New N.H. law provides assured funding for disability education

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s top lawmakers says the bucket to pay for special education is never filled enough.

The IDEA Full Funding Act makes sure the established IDEA Act is fully funded. The goal is to provide children with disabilities access to education opportunities.

Senator Maggie Hassan says she has a son who experiences disabilities, and says she knows firsthand how important it is to have staff ready to provide what they need.

Under IDEA, the federal government committed to pay 40% of the average per pupil expenditure for special education. But lawmakers say the pledge has never been met, with funding at less than 13%.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.