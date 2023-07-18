Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

No swimming allowed at Plattsburgh City Beach due to bacteria in water

The Plattsburgh City Beach closed to swimming on Tuesday after elevated levels of E. coli were...
The Plattsburgh City Beach closed to swimming on Tuesday after elevated levels of E. coli were found in the water. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh City Beach closed to swimming on Tuesday after elevated levels of E. coli were found in the water.

City officials say swimming will not be permitted until further notice.

They say water quality tests on samples collected Monday found elevated levels of E. coli.

The beach is still open, but swimming is not allowed.

The water will be tested daily until a clear result comes through so swimming can be reopened. Click here for more information.

Alerts and updates on beach closures are posted on the city’s website.

Beaches sometimes see higher levels of E. coli bacteria in the water following heavy rains.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found floating in Lake...
Human remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to break through a wall and steal an ATM out...
Destructive thieves use excavator to reach ATM inside store
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
Police are working to identify the skeletal remains found near the shore of Lake Champlain this...
Death of person found in Lake Champlain not considered suspicious, police say
Flanked by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal lawmakers, U.S. Transportation...
Assessing the damage: Buttigieg gets a firsthand look at Vt. flood damage

Latest News

Applications are now being accepted for workforce development grants to create green jobs...
HOPE for HOMES Act begins accepting applications
Claude Mumbere
Man arrested in murder of Burlington woman
Makana Sakamoto
Missing Vermont man found safe
State leaders are looking to make finding information on flooding recovery easier for...
Flooded or damaged home? Find Vermont flooding resources here