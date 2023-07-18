No swimming allowed at Plattsburgh City Beach due to bacteria in water

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh City Beach closed to swimming on Tuesday after elevated levels of E. coli were found in the water.

City officials say swimming will not be permitted until further notice.

They say water quality tests on samples collected Monday found elevated levels of E. coli.

The beach is still open, but swimming is not allowed.

The water will be tested daily until a clear result comes through so swimming can be reopened. Click here for more information.

Alerts and updates on beach closures are posted on the city’s website.

Beaches sometimes see higher levels of E. coli bacteria in the water following heavy rains.

