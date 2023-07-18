Donate
Police investigating man’s death at arts festival in Vermont

Police are investigating the death of a Boston man at an arts festival in Vermont. - File photo
Police are investigating the death of a Boston man at an arts festival in Vermont. - File photo(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Boston man at an arts festival in Vermont.

It happened at the Firefly Festival in Bethel on July 7.

Vermont State Police say emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive 35-year-old man around 11:30 p.m. that night. He was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later.

Police have not released the man’s name but they say his death does not appear suspicious.

The Firefly Festival bills itself as a community-driven experiential art party in the woods of Bethel.

