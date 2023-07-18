Police investigating man’s death at arts festival in Vermont

BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Boston man at an arts festival in Vermont.

It happened at the Firefly Festival in Bethel on July 7.

Vermont State Police say emergency crews responded to a report of an unresponsive 35-year-old man around 11:30 p.m. that night. He was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later.

Police have not released the man’s name but they say his death does not appear suspicious.

The Firefly Festival bills itself as a community-driven experiential art party in the woods of Bethel.

