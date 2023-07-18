Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Statehouse cafeteria provides meals for flood relief workers

Nate Corson is one of three cooks at the Statehouse cafeteria who have been cooking breakfast,...
Nate Corson is one of three cooks at the Statehouse cafeteria who have been cooking breakfast, lunch, and dinner around the clock for the last week.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - What does it take to feed frontline flood responders?

The Capitol Food Court at the Statehouse usually serves up meals to lawmakers, lobbyists, reporters, and others during the legislative session. But since communities in central Vermont saw widespread flooding, three cooks at the cafeteria have been cooking breakfast, lunch, and dinner around the clock for the last week, delivering meals for about 150 state and federal employees responding to the flood.

“Salads every day, breakfast sandwiches, scrambled eggs, sausages, bacon, home fries -- We don’t leave anybody short anything. Pastries another day, coffee -- whatever the workers need, we’re going to give them,” said Nate Corson, one of the chefs.

The meals have been going to workers restoring flooded-out state buildings in Montpelier and at the emergency operations center in Berlin. Most downtown restaurants on State and Main Streets were deluged with flood waters.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found floating in Lake...
Human remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Police are working to identify the skeletal remains found near the shore of Lake Champlain this...
Death of person found in Lake Champlain not considered suspicious, police say
Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to break through a wall and steal an ATM out...
Destructive thieves use excavator to reach ATM inside store
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested
Flanked by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state and federal lawmakers, U.S. Transportation...
Assessing the damage: Buttigieg gets a firsthand look at Vt. flood damage

Latest News

File photo
UVM expert discusses dangers of mold, flood contaminants
UVM expert discusses dangers of mold, flood contaminants
Police are investigating the death of a Boston man at an arts festival in Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating man’s death at arts festival in Vermont
Volunteers help care for the pets of Vermonters displaced by flooding