Statehouse cafeteria provides meals for flood relief workers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - What does it take to feed frontline flood responders?

The Capitol Food Court at the Statehouse usually serves up meals to lawmakers, lobbyists, reporters, and others during the legislative session. But since communities in central Vermont saw widespread flooding, three cooks at the cafeteria have been cooking breakfast, lunch, and dinner around the clock for the last week, delivering meals for about 150 state and federal employees responding to the flood.

“Salads every day, breakfast sandwiches, scrambled eggs, sausages, bacon, home fries -- We don’t leave anybody short anything. Pastries another day, coffee -- whatever the workers need, we’re going to give them,” said Nate Corson, one of the chefs.

The meals have been going to workers restoring flooded-out state buildings in Montpelier and at the emergency operations center in Berlin. Most downtown restaurants on State and Main Streets were deluged with flood waters.

