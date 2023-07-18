UVM expert discusses dangers of mold, flood contaminants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont continues down the road to flood recovery, health officials are warning of the risks posed by contaminated water.

Flood waters may have picked up toxins from septic systems or other sources. If you cut yourself while dealing with contaminated water, you’ll need to tell your doctor.

Experts say mold also presents serious challenges. “Each of us can do our part by looking for mold and trying to get things to dry out with fans if we have access. But at a certain point, if it’s particularly bad, then it can be helpful to make sure that you get professional help, just so that w damage to your home is less, that you’re safe as possible,” said Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at the UVM Medical Center.

The Vermont Department of Health offers various resources on returning to your home after a flood as well as drinking water guidance.

