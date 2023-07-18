WATCH LIVE: Funeral services being held for fallen Vt. police officer

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A funeral is being held on Tuesday morning for a young Vermont police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Services for Rutland City Police Ofc. Jessica Ebbighausen are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. You can watch live in the player above when it begins or click here for a direct link.

The funeral is being held at Vermont State University’s Castleton campus.

Ebbighausen died earlier this month when her cruiser was hit head-on by a man police say was trying to flee after breaking into a home. Ebbighausen was killed in the crash. She was just 19 and working to become a full-time member of the police department. She was slated to begin training at the Vermont Police Academy next month.

Monday, hundreds of first responders and Vermonters honored Ebbighausen at a walk-through at the Rutland Recreation and Community Center.

Anya Coons attended Ebbighausen’s day care and said she was a role model and inspiration.

“She was always really good with the younger kids, including myself and she would always include us in a lot of things. She was just amazing. She was great,” Coons said.

Ebbighausen’s burial will be private.

Tate Rheaume, 20, has pleaded not guilty to multiple charges in the crash that killed Ebbighausen.

