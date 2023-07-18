Wildlife rehabilitators busy with animals impacted by floods

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Animal rehabilitators across the state have been getting intakes of wildlife impacted by floodwaters and want to remind the public what to do if you find one.

They say that animals in low-lying habitats including rabbits, possums, and birds that nest on the ground are most vulnerable, and many will likely die from the flooding and rain.

Rehabilitators have been taking in animals for the past several days and with more rain coming, they expect more. They suggest making up a wildlife prep kit. “Essentially a box, a couple of latex or vinyl gloves -- gardening gloves -- it doesn’t matter; those little hot hand packs that you can get at any sporting goods store. Throw a couple of those in there, and an old t-shirt, a piece of fleece,” said Karen Rose with Monty’s House Wildlife Rehabilitation:

Officials say after the initial response, get in touch with your nearest rehabilitator. Contact a game warden for larger animals including deer, moose, bear, or turkeys.

