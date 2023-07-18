Woman rescued from swollen Connecticut River waters

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A West Lebanon woman is rescued after she was swept away in the Connecticut River Monday.

Brittany Silvio says her 7 year-old daughter and 17-year-old son were cooling off beneath the bridge linking White River Junction and West Lebanon around 5:00 p.m.

Silvio hopped in an inner tube to enjoy the cool water. Minutes later, a rapid current -- pulled her around a bend and out of sight.

Silvio says her children ran back up the bank and several blocks to get someone to call for help.

“Super super fast down the river after about 10 minutes I lost my tube and just started screaming for help frantically. Eventually I was able to pull myself up onto the nook on shore, and that’s when I started to hear the sirens” said Silvio, of West Lebanon.

Several swift water rescue teams found Silvio hanging onto a bank near the West Lebanon Hannaford supermarket.

Luckily -- she wasn’t hurt. She says she won’t be swimming in the river for the rest of the summer.

