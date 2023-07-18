Donate
Woodstock works to replace water pipes to end ‘do not drink’ order

A fire hose now connects part of the town of Woodstock's water system after it sustained two breaks from high water last week.
A fire hose now connects part of the town of Woodstock’s water system after it sustained two breaks from high water last week.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 20 water systems across Vermont are currently compromised due to flooding, including in the town of Woodstock.

A fire hose now connects part of the town’s system after it sustained two breaks from high water last week.

The town has issued a “do not drink order” on the water until the hose can be replaced with permanent piping.

“So at this point, we have piping on site and we are working today and tomorrow to put that piping together to get rid of the fire hose, at which point the state will allow us to test for bacteria and 24 hours later we should have clean water in Woodstock,” Woodstock Municipal Manager Eric Duffy said.

Thirteen pallets of water are available for the public at the emergency services building in town.

