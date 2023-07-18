BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a quiet (but smoky) day on Wednesday, we have more rain to deal with today, along with the possibility of localized flash flooding.

A trough is touching off a few showers and thunderstorms this morning, which will be the case through the morning. There may be a brief lull around midday. Heading into the afternoon, however, a cold front will arrive and bring additional showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe, with damaging wind and large hail. Also, localized flash flooding is likely, with thunderstorms capable of dumping a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain. Not everyone will get hit, but those that do will face the possibility of severe weather and flash flooding. Plan accordingly, and never cross any flooded roads. In addition to the above, an Air Quality Alert remains in effect, due to the wildfire smoke from Canada. Any showers and thunderstorms will end late this evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much needed dry days. Both days will be partly sunny, with highs mainly in the low 80s, and lows in the low 60s.

The next busy day will be Friday, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Once again, we may be dealing with flooding, so stay tuned for the latest developments on this storm system.

At this point, the weekend is looking OK, with generally partly sunny skies. A few showers or thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Monday will be dry.

