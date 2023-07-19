Donate
2 in custody following St. Jay standoff

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting investigation turned into a police standoff in St. Johnsbury Wednesday.

Police say the tactical and crisis negotiation units responded to Elm Street. They say a 21 and a 25-year-old were eventually taken into custody.

Officials say it stems from a shooting in nearby Concord Tuesday night. No one was hurt in either incident.

Police have not released the names of those taken into custody and say no charges have been filed yet.

