2K Vermonters to benefit from Biden student debt administrative fix

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly 2,000 Vermonters will have their student loans wiped away following a rule change from the Biden administration.

The Department of Education announced last week 804,000 borrowers across the country will have their student debt wiped away in the coming weeks due to administrative fixes that more accurately count qualified monthly payments.

Vermonters will receive around $95 million in income-driven repayment forgiveness. The plans base payments on a borrower’s income and family size, regardless of their total outstanding debt.

The Supreme Court last month struck down Biden’s loan forgiveness program to provide millions of borrowers up to $20,000 in one-time federal student debt relief. Since the ruling, Biden proposed the alternate approach, calling it “the most affordable repayment plan ever.”

