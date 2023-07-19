Beta offers summer intensive program for high school students

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beta Technologies just could be the next big thing in air transport. But as the Vermont startup continues to develop its battery-powered aircraft, they also want to help foster the next generation of young minds by giving high school students an inside look at their day-to-day operations.

Eighteen high schoolers are learning the ropes at Beta this summer during a four-day intensive program learning from people in the aircraft company’s different departments, including motor production.

“Not only how building planes work and how flight works but also seeing how the different areas and different specializations you can go into as engineers, and how different majors went and applied that into the work field,” said Ashwil Bell, a rising sophomore at Rice Memorial High School.

She is interested in all things engineering and math along with environmental sciences and says this program will help her figure out what she wants to specialize in moving toward college. “It not only fuels your passion and gives you something to look forward to and something to enjoy, but it also kind of makes me more excited about school and the fact -- I like math and the engineering and what I will be able to do in the future and how I will be able to apply that,” Bell said.

Students on the manufacturing floor learn about battery manufacturing, a part of what it takes to put Beta in the air. Connor Malaney, a rising CVU senior, jumped at the opportunity to learn at Beta. “I’ve developed a passion for engineering throughout high school and I thought it would be the perfect combination, and I was just looking for any opportunity to be on campus and see what it’s like to be here,” Malaney said. He says it’s important for young Vermonters to take any opportunity they can to find their passion. “Just try everything you can learn everything, you’re a sponge at this age, and just explore. There is nothing to lose there’s no risk on the table and just find out what you want to do.”

Beta’s Willa Clark says it’s inspiring for them to see excited young people walking through the door -- young people who could represent the future of the company. “Beta is growing really, really quickly, and as we grow we are going to need a workforce. So, to present this career path for students that are thinking about where they want to enter the workforce is not only important to them but important to us if we want to continue growing here in Vermont,” she said.

