Climatologists explain recent extreme weather patterns

Flooded roadway.(WITN)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our region has now faced two so-called once-in-a-lifetime storms in a little over a decade - tropical storm Irene and this month’s catastrophic flooding.

This summer’s torrential rains in the Northeast are in stark contrast to last year’s dry conditions.

Climatologists say this pendulum swing in weather patterns does not mean the climate is changing rapidly, it’s just delivering those gradual changes in different ways from year to year.

The Vermont state climatologist -- Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux said this year and last year’s severe weather events demonstrate how green house gas emissions are twisting the jet stream into extreme patterns precipitating more frequent summer droughts, floods, and wildfires.

“If the jet stream gets stuck and we are stuck under that part here, then the storm systems keep going through and through and through,” Dupigny-Giroux said. “So it’s not just the warming of the atmosphere but what happens to the wind flow and the storm systems as a result of that warming.”

And we’ve been *stuck under a jet stream -- that climate scientist Tom Deliberto with NOAA said is creating the perfect conditions for wet weather to linger over the region.

“There was plenty of moisture, it was warm, allowing that air to move up in to the atmosphere in to warm water and rain, and then you have a situation where the storm barely moved, what it looked like is it was kind of reforming over and over,” Deliberto said.

Which is why, Deliberto said. the skies are dumping so much rain on our region prompting prolonged and flash flooding.

He said while severe weather arrived in the form of flooding this summer, and we could see more flooding next year, it may manifest as a drought or extreme heat instead.

Climatologists say studying these weather patterns annually will improve accuracy for future predictions.

“They’re going to look at how the patterns are playing out, to tell you a little more about how that could play out, because if you can’t get an exact number on it, but you can get a sense of this is more likely than the other, that gives you a leg up in terms of planning,” Dupigny-Giroux said.

They stress you can dampen the extreme events, by staying informed and vigilant.

“To stop our temperatures rising on the planet, the answer is pretty simple, it’s reducing our emissions of greenhouse gases that come from our burning of fossil fuels to zero as quick as possible,” Deliberto said.

The climatologists said it is an El Nino year, which drives hotter weather around the globe.

But, they said the phenomenon did not play much of a role in this month’s flooding.

They said our region will likely see the effects of El Nino in winter, bringing milder conditions to the northern U.S.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

