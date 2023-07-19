Donate
Colchester man charged with Burlington knife assault

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester man faces aggravated assault charges after police say he threatened a driver with a knife Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7:49 p.m. at Oakledge Park in Burlington. Burlington Police say Matthew Huante, 27, was coming at the victim’s vehicle with a knife.

Police arrested Huante and confiscated a folding knife. They say he resisted arrest and was later taken to UVM Medical Center for self-inflicted injuries.

Police say Tuesday’s arrest comes on top of three failures to appear in court and a history of assault charges, including with a deadly weapon.

