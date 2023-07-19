ORWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in the town of Orwell.

Police say around 8:45 Tuesday evening, a rider lost control on Route 22A in the southbound lane.

They say the driver lost control, went off and back on the road, and the bike caught fire.

The driver died from their injuries and no name has been released yet, pending notification to family.

