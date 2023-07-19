Donate
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Fatal motorcycle crash in the town of Orwell

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in the town of Orwell.

Police say around 8:45 Tuesday evening, a rider lost control on Route 22A in the southbound lane.

They say the driver lost control, went off and back on the road, and the bike caught fire.

The driver died from their injuries and no name has been released yet, pending notification to family.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Police are investigating the discovery of human remains found floating in Lake...
Human remains discovered in Colchester Sunday
Claude Mumbere
Man arrested in murder of Burlington woman
Police are working to identify the skeletal remains found near the shore of Lake Champlain this...
Death of person found in Lake Champlain not considered suspicious, police say
Vermont State Police say someone used an excavator to break through a wall and steal an ATM out...
Destructive thieves use excavator to reach ATM inside store
Authorities say a 52-year-old New Hampshire man has been arrested in the beating death of a...
Man beaten to death in Walmart parking lot; suspect arrested

Latest News

Man arrested in murder of Burlington woman
Flooded roadway.
Climatologists explain recent extreme weather patterns
Stacie Marie Laughton-File photo
Former NH lawmaker charged with sexual exploitation of children
File photo
Wildlife Watch: Do’s and don’ts for posing with your monster catch