Former Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello helps coach youth camp in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters and the Boys and Girls Club teamed up to put on a baseball camp on Wednesday afternoon, complete with a special guest.

Former Red Sox pitcher - and new Vermont resident - Rick Porcello stopped by the camp to lead drills and sign some autographs, all in an effort to help grow the game with the next generation of baseball and softball players, as well as connect with the youth in his new home state.

“Baseball brought me a lot of joy over my years, growing up, and that’s something that I want to transfer to the younger generations and get them excited about the game, help them learn the game, and enjoy something that I enjoy,” Porcello said. “My family’s had a camp in southern Vermont since the mid-1980s so I’ve been coming up here my entire life. But it’s been really nice to be here and live here full-time now.”

