Guilford man accused of sexual assault

GUILDFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of sexual assault.

Vermont State Police say Shawn Grover, 57, of Guilford, had nonconsensual sexual contact with another adult member of his household.

Grover is charged with aggravated sexual assault due to a 2004 conviction where he was found guilty of assaulting a minor under the age of 10.

He’s due in court on Thursday.

