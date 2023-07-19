Health Watch: Vermont’s air quality takes a hit this summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is typically known for its clean air, but wildfires burning miles away in Canada have fouled the air this summer across the Green Mountain State. Alexandra Montgomery reports on what’s being done to track air quality.

Pollutants are already in the air, and for larger cities, wildfire smoke makes an already dirty situation worse. But that’s not the case in Vermont, where the air typically trends in the “Green.”

“What you are seeing within the last couple of weeks with the elevated air concentrations is directly related to the wildfires. It was not something locally and having the fires added on top of it,” said Chet Wayland with the EPA.

While this feels like a new problem, it’s something Americans out west have dealt with for years, as fires burn in their backyards. Wayland says pollutants like this are one of several they watch because of the health effects. “You see in wildfires -- which are usually fine particulates and sometimes you can see larger particulates -- those have a lot of impact on cardiovascular, they have a lot of impact on respiratory,” Wayland said.

While there isn’t much we can do here about the wildfires burning across the border, there are ways to keep track of what’s going on. The government website AirNow.Gov breaks down the numerical issue into a color-coded map that tells you how bad conditions are. “I wouldn’t go out jogging on a bad air quality day. I may take it a little easier that day depending on what my health situation might be,” Wayland said.

Improving technology and monitors are helping the government keep better track. But in the last few years, more people are adding smaller-scale sensors to their backyards, which could make a difference in a place like Vermont. “A monitor in one part of the state may not represent air quality in the other part of the state two valleys over. But with these low-cost sensors, -- and people putting them out there -- we can bring them into our network and we can show that data on the fire and smoke map and it gives us a lot more coverage and a lot more local impact if you will,” Wayland said.

The cost starts at a couple of hundred dollars and goes up from there. Another thing we can do is lessen the harmful emissions in our communities by choosing greener options. “Taking mass transportation reduces the number of cars on the road. Trying to plan your errand trips when you’re out shopping so you don’t go out 10 times,” Wayland said.

It’s hard to predict how long wildfire smoke will create issues for our air quality. Wayland says although we’ve seen an upward tick in wildfires, it varies from year to year. “Right now in 2023, not as many in the west this time of year. It’s still early in the fire season but we’re seeing a lot more in Canada. It’s not easy to say this is the new normal because it may or may not be, but I think the best thing folks can do is stay vigilant,” Wayland said.

It’s recommended you talk with your doctor about how the air quality will affect your personal health and what you should do to protect yourself.

